Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $251.85

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $251.85 and last traded at $251.85, with a volume of 14 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.85.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

