Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Morgan Stanley

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $233.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.57.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.79. The company had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.85. Watsco has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $265.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 67,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

