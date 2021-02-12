Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

NYSE:WSO traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $248.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,784. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $265.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

