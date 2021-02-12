Watts Water Technologies’ (WTS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Global Securities

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

NYSE:WTS opened at $124.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $2,356,379.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $5,806,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,206 shares of company stock worth $10,352,322. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

