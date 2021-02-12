Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $217,732.50 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $217,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,884,683.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $292.97. 822,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,635. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,443,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 22,481.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 256,733 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.84.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

