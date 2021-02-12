Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Wayfair posted earnings of ($2.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

A number of equities analysts have commented on W shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.84.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,646,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $210,395.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,523.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,494 shares of company stock valued at $32,525,264 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $291.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.91. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

