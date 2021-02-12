WaykiChain (WICC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.73 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $71.95 million and $9.73 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.29 or 0.01119362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006292 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.30 or 0.05737872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019555 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00035057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WICC is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.