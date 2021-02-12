WBI Investments Decreases Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

WBI Investments lessened its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,849 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in Xerox were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter worth $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 54.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Xerox by 30.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

In related news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,221.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xerox

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.