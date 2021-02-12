WBI Investments Purchases Shares of 33,702 Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

WBI Investments bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. CWM LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 227,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 28,772 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 495,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period.

BATS:PTLC opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.