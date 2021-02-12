WBI Investments Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

WBI Investments increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000.

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $150.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.31.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

