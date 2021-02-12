WBI Investments Sells 14,176 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WBI Investments decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,176 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

