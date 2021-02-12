WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) Shares Up 0.5%

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.84. 5,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 7,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 2.97% of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

