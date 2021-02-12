WealthStone Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of WealthStone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,659,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,460,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

