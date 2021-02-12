Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WD. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $105.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 71.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.