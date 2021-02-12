Weekend Unlimited Industries (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Shares Down 6.2%

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.28. 16,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 10,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

Weekend Unlimited Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WKULF)

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc operates in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Business to Business, Hemp Products, and Hemp Cultivation segments. It provides branding and packaging services to cannabis cultivators; and distributes CBD tinctures, topicals, and gel caps.

