Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cedar Fair (FUN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) recently:

2/11/2021 – Cedar Fair was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott's Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. "

2/10/2021 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Cedar Fair was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – Cedar Fair was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/7/2021 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE FUN opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

