Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SLM (SLM)

SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/29/2021 – SLM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – SLM had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – SLM was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

1/29/2021 – SLM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $16.00.

1/19/2021 – SLM had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $15.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – SLM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

12/21/2020 – SLM is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,336,000 after acquiring an additional 471,003 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SLM by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,382 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after buying an additional 4,638,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 836.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after buying an additional 5,050,308 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

