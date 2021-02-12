Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Taylor Wimpey (TWODF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS: TWODF) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/8/2021 – Taylor Wimpey was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 2/3/2021 – Taylor Wimpey was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
  • 1/29/2021 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
  • 1/28/2021 – Taylor Wimpey was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.
  • 1/15/2021 – Taylor Wimpey had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

