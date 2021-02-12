Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Puma (PUMSY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Puma (OTCMKTS: PUMSY):

2/11/2021 – Puma is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Puma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/26/2021 – Puma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/26/2021 – Puma was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/25/2021 – Puma had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/25/2021 – Puma had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $10.38 on Friday. Puma Se has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

