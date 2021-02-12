Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/4/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/27/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $25.00.

1/26/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/25/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/13/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/7/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LEVI opened at $20.92 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 150,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $2,650,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $659,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,141,358 shares of company stock valued at $22,562,108. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

