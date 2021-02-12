Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Linde plc (LIN.F) (LIN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR: LIN) in the last few weeks:

2/11/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €237.65 ($279.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €216.00 ($254.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €235.00 ($276.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €255.00 ($300.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €255.00 ($300.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €275.00 ($323.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €237.65 ($279.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €238.00 ($280.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €214.00 ($251.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €255.00 ($300.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €213.00 ($250.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €194.00 ($228.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €194.00 ($228.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €194.00 ($228.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LIN traded up €1.00 ($1.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €209.00 ($245.88). The stock had a trading volume of 755,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a market cap of $109.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of €212.27 and a 200 day moving average of €208.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 1 year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 1 year high of €226.40 ($266.35).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LINF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LINF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.