Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vitru (VTRU)

2/4/2021 – Vitru was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

2/3/2021 – Vitru was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

1/29/2021 – Vitru was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

1/22/2021 – Vitru was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

1/21/2021 – Vitru was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

1/12/2021 – Vitru was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

1/8/2021 – Vitru was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Shares of NASDAQ VTRU opened at $15.35 on Friday. Vitru Limited has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vitru Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTRU. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Vitru in the third quarter worth $8,173,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at $1,372,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at $974,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at $81,079,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at $56,000.

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

