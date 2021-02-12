Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vitru (VTRU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vitru (NASDAQ: VTRU):
- 2/4/2021 – Vitru was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “
- 2/3/2021 – Vitru was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “
- 1/29/2021 – Vitru was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “
- 1/22/2021 – Vitru was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “
- 1/21/2021 – Vitru was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “
- 1/12/2021 – Vitru was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “
- 1/8/2021 – Vitru was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “
Shares of NASDAQ VTRU opened at $15.35 on Friday. Vitru Limited has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vitru Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.
Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.