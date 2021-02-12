Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.77 and last traded at $61.82. Approximately 1,704,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,626,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.70.
WB has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities lowered their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA boosted their price objective on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Featured Story: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.