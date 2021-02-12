Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.77 and last traded at $61.82. Approximately 1,704,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,626,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

WB has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities lowered their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA boosted their price objective on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

