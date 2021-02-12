Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,965 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.6% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 710,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,759,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

