Wescan Goldfields Inc. (WGF.V) (CVE:WGF) Shares Gap Down to $0.08

Wescan Goldfields Inc. (WGF.V) (CVE:WGF) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.08, but opened at $0.07. Wescan Goldfields Inc. (WGF.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$4.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

Wescan Goldfields Inc. (WGF.V) Company Profile (CVE:WGF)

Wescan Goldfields Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Jojay gold property comprising five claim blocks covering an area of 1,496 hectares; the Munro Lake gold property covering an area of 2,489 hectares; and the Fork Lake/Jasper/Tamar gold property covering an area of 6,513 hectares located to the northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Wescan Goldfields Inc. (WGF.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wescan Goldfields Inc. (WGF.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.