WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.20 Per Share

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the technology company will earn $6.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.99. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCC. Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $76.80 on Friday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 31.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.