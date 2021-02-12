West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.63

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.63 and traded as high as $89.92. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) shares last traded at $88.47, with a volume of 505,366 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.67.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.63.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

