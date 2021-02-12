West Kirkland Mining (CVE:WKM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

West Kirkland Mining Inc (CVE:WKM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.12. West Kirkland Mining shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 607,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47.

West Kirkland Mining Company Profile (CVE:WKM)

West Kirkland Mining Inc, a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in Nevada. Its flagship asset is the Hasbrouck heap leach gold project, which consists of the Hasbrouck and Three Hills properties located in southwestern Nevada.

