Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,430,785 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Western Digital worth $38,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $3,336,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.15.

Shares of WDC opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

