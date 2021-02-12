WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Holdings Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,732 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.38% of WestRock worth $43,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in WestRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

