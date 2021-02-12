Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WPM. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

