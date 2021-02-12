Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
