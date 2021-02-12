Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

WPM stock opened at C$50.67 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$26.99 and a twelve month high of C$76.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$409.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$401.00 million.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.