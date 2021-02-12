Where Food Comes From (WFCF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Where Food Comes From stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $86.42 million, a PE ratio of 280.66 and a beta of 0.65. Where Food Comes From has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $16.46.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

