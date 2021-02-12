Where Food Comes From (WFCF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of Where Food Comes From stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $86.42 million, a PE ratio of 280.66 and a beta of 0.65. Where Food Comes From has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $16.46.
About Where Food Comes From
