WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.83 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $208.72 million and $1.26 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00023080 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015766 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005188 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

