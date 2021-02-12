Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Shares Down 13.3%

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) shares were down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 66,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 60,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

About Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT)

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2019, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 368.3 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 44 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states.

