Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FREE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.76. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

