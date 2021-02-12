Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FREE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.25 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FREE. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

