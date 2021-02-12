Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) rose 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 748,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 453,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

FREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,650,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 27,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,685,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

