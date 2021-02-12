Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WBRBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wienerberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:WBRBY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

