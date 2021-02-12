William Blair Comments on Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Shares of AKAM opened at $101.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.41. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.