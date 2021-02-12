William Blair Comments on Chegg, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chegg in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.61.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $106.37 on Friday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -531.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at $139,240,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 108.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.