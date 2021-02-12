William Blair Weighs in on LiveRamp Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of LiveRamp in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.48). William Blair also issued estimates for LiveRamp’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 1,487.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,748,000 after buying an additional 2,475,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,385,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,627,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,631 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,490 over the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

