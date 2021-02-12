William H. Mcgill, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00.

William H. Mcgill, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MarineMax alerts:

On Wednesday, November 18th, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,128. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $967.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.