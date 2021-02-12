Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to post $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $6.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,829,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after buying an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,957,000 after buying an additional 55,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $127.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

