Wing (WING) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.82 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Wing token can currently be bought for about $35.67 or 0.00075099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $33.82 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00284831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00104996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00080364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00091689 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00065658 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,448,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 948,280 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

Wing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.