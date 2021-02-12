Wings (WINGS) 1-Day Volume Hits $63,323.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 60.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $63,323.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $537.40 or 0.01125281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00057909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.25 or 0.05689762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00027260 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019721 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00035392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Wings Token Trading

