WINk (WIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33.30 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 71.6% against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $71.46 million and approximately $33.30 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

