WINk (WIN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.94 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $78.40 million and $31.94 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINk has traded 95.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

