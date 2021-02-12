Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya Sells 9,139 Shares

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after buying an additional 361,736 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $14,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 255,441 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 389.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 299,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 238,083 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 352.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 262,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 204,368 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

