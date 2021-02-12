WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.45 and last traded at $49.42. 5,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund stock. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Truadvice LLC owned approximately 6.53% of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.